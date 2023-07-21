STORY: Local women shouted angrily while using long sticks to damage the walls of the house, before torching it with burning hay.

The person allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets in May and later incited a mob to rape and parade them naked, police said on Friday, as ethnic clashes engulfed the state.

The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a short video went viral on social media earlier this week.

The main suspect, a resident of violence-hit Manipur state, was arrested on Thursday (July 20) hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the alleged sexual assault as "shameful" and promised tough action.