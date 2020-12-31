Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton Announces Aggressive 2021 Legislative Agenda

12/31/2020 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) announced his aggressive legislative agenda for the 2021 legislative session.

“This year, Hoosiers are dealing with an unprecedented number of issues,” Sen. Melton said.

“While a great deal of our residents’ struggles are directly tied to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the struggles Hoosiers are facing predate this virus. This pandemic has merely worsened the problems of many, while exposing to others the deep cracks in several of our state’s institutions.”

“My 2021 legislative agenda is a direct response to the calls of residents who are looking for meaningful and fundamental change. We have a difficult session ahead, but I’m looking forward to working on behalf of all Hoosiers in my new role as Assistant Minority Leader for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus.”

Sen. Melton’s legislative agenda and focuses highlight four areas: justice reform, public health, pandemic relief and economic growth and development in Northwest Indiana.

Areas of Importance in 2021:

Protect the health and safety of workers:

“There is an aggressive push by Republican legislators to protect businesses from potential COVID-19 lawsuits. This is a blow to essential workers who have risked their lives to keep our economy open, and I want to ensure that all workers are protected from employers that are negligent with their workers’ health and safety.”

Protect public education funding:

“Earlier this year public schools were threatened that they would only receive 85% of their state funding because they were forced to go virtual due to the pandemic. As the Ranking Minority Member on the Appropriations Committee, I will fight for full funding for our public schools and advocate for reforming our existing funding formula to reflect the growing need for our schools.”

Justice Reform:

“After the death of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, and even deaths at the hands of police in our own state, we heard loud and clear from citizens that they demand reform in our justice system. I will be filing legislation to ban the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will file a series of bills to address our current system as it is today.”

Public Health Reform:

“Indiana has one of the worst public health rankings in the country and many Hoosiers continue to struggle with the rising cost of life saving medication like insulin. In 2009, a 30-day supply of insulin was around $93; in 2019, the average cost of a 30-day supply of insulin was $275. It’s astronomical and I will fight to cap the copay of insulin to make it more affordable for Hoosiers. It will also be a priority to end implicit bias that exists in our healthcare system for women and black women in particular. The news stories of deaths of African American women in our local healthcare systems shows how much work we have to do. That’s why I’m filing legislation to require implicit bias training among healthcare professionals.”

Pandemic Relief for individuals and small businesses:

“Individuals and small businesses everywhere have been impacted by the pandemic economically. My pandemic relief focus seeks to address several of the issues brought on and exacerbated by this virus, including livable wages and assistance for small businesses. We must acknowledge that many of our essential workers are paid low wages and that our neighbors and local businesses are struggling. This is why we must raise the minimum wage, offer renter protection and provide tax relief for small businesses.”

Provide support for our local municipalities:

“The new stimulus bill that congress passed provided no support for local cities and towns that have been on the front lines of addressing local crises caused by the pandemic. Through my property tax amnesty bill and other policy proposals, I will be working to provide my district with economic tools to address their fiscal shortfall due to COVID-19. In an effort to strengthen the Gary school corporation, I’ll be seeking a charter school moratorium within the city limits to allow the district to address its fiscal needs and promote growth in its student population.”

Related Posts

Senate Democrats Media Office
200 W. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

FOR MORE INFORATION, CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a88c663-a1a3-4411-9c8e-29cf92439bde


Primary Logo

Photo of Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton

Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton Announces Aggressive 2021 Legislative Agenda

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pNEUROMETRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pAfter golden year for precious metals, silver set to shine in 2021
RE
02:15pGold set to end volatile 2020 with strong gains; silver outperforms
RE
02:15pKWG Closes Previously Announced Private Placement of Flow-Through Units
NE
02:13pINTEMA : IIROC Trading Resumption - ITM
AQ
02:13pXPERI : CES | How TiVo Is Disrupting Entertainment and Putting Customers First
PU
02:06pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
02:06pU.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:05pVPN TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - VPN
AQ
02:05pCertain Shareholders Announce Sale of Common Shares of Alpha Peak Leisure
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ