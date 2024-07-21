STORY: Packed into a classroom in the Indian city of Prayagraj, students cram for a variety of tests.

This includes the prestigious civil services exam, in which passing it is needed to get a job as a federal government bureaucrat.

According to government figures, 220 million people applied for federal jobs between 2014 and 2022...

...of whom 722,000 were selected.

Tens of millions of young Indians chase government jobs every year , some repeatedly, even as the private sector expands.

Despite living in the world's fastest-growing major economy, the trend underscores cultural and economic anxieties facing many Indians.

Many grapple with an uncertain employment market where job opportunities, let alone job security, are hard to come by.

Some, like Sunil Kumar, see government employment as more secure than private-sector jobs.

He said he "would have worked in the private sector like any common man" if there was 'no security in government jobs."

For Maroof Ahmed, who has been running a cram school in Prayagraj since 2014, this has meant good business.

He says his academy currently tutors some 25,000 - 30,000 students a year across five branches, through physical and online classes.

Success rates are low, with about 5-10% securing jobs, but demand remains high, he said.

"This is one of the worst times as it has never happened in the past that so many students have applied for a government job vacancy announcement. There are very limited vacancies but there is an increased number of aspirants for these (government job) vacancies."

Across all levels of government, including armed forces, schools, health services and the military, nearly 6 million jobs remain unfilled, India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has estimated.

An email to the federal government seeking data on government employment and vacancies was not answered.