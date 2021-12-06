Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indians mistakenly killed by security forces to receive last rites

12/06/2021 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUWAHATI, India Dec 6 (Reuters) - Funeral rites will be held on Monday for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the northeastern border state of Nagaland, amid intense security and sporadic internet outages aimed at damping fresh unrest in the remote region.

Security and government officials have said 14 members of the region's predominant Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed on Saturday after the forces mistook a group of labourers for militants and opened fire.

Another member of the tribe was killed during protests on Sunday over the military action, which has prompted the government to launch an inquiry.

"Police are working with tribal elders and local politicians to ensure the final rites are done today as post-mortems have been completed," said a police official in the state capital of Kohima, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement in parliament on Monday about security in the state, where police and government officials have hastily ramped up patrols ahead of the last rites.

The Indian Army has expressed "deep regret" over the intelligence lapse but state residents have demanded a shutdown of its operations, with camps being moved out of civilian areas.

People in Nagaland have frequently accused security forces of wrongly targeting innocent locals in counterinsurgency operations against rebel groups under the Armed Forces Powers Act.

Besides sweeping powers of search and arrest, the legislation allows Indian forces to open fire, if deemed necessary, to maintain public order in areas designated as "disturbed areas".

India has placed in this category some parts of Nagaland, where it says rebel groups operate from thick jungles of an unfenced region that also spans the neighbouring states of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, which border Myanmar. (Reporting by Zarir Hussain; Additional reporting and writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aCopper rises as supply tightness offsets dollar strength
RE
01:16aIndians mistakenly killed by security forces to receive last rites
RE
01:16aAustralia shares inch higher on upbeat comments from treasurer
RE
01:11aJapan PM seeks to boost workers' wages, defence capability
RE
01:03aS.Korea's COVID-19 rules put some vaccinated foreigners in limbo
RE
12:57aAntipodeans find footing after Omicron slide, cryptos lick wounds
RE
12:55aAntipodeans find footing after Omicron slide, cryptos lick wounds
RE
12:52aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on -2-
DJ
12:52aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound on Omicron Hopes, Oil Rally
DJ
12:49aIndian shares drop on Omicron fears; cenbank meeting in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
2Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
3U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
4Alibaba Group Announces CFO Succession
5Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

HOT NEWS