Indians mistakenly killed by security forces to receive last rites

GUWAHATI, India Dec 6 (Reuters) - Funeral rites will be held
on Monday for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in
the northeastern border state of Nagaland, amid intense security
and sporadic internet outages aimed at damping fresh unrest in
the remote region.
Security and government officials have said 14 members of
the region's predominant Konyak tribe and one security trooper
were killed on Saturday after the forces mistook a group of
labourers for militants and opened fire.
Another member of the tribe was killed during protests on
Sunday over the military action, which has prompted the
government to launch an inquiry.
"Police are working with tribal elders and local politicians
to ensure the final rites are done today as post-mortems have
been completed," said a police official in the state capital of
Kohima, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement in
parliament on Monday about security in the state, where police
and government officials have hastily ramped up patrols ahead of
the last rites.
The Indian Army has expressed "deep regret" over the
intelligence lapse but state residents have demanded a shutdown
of its operations, with camps being moved out of civilian areas.
People in Nagaland have frequently accused security forces
of wrongly targeting innocent locals in counterinsurgency
operations against rebel groups under the Armed Forces Powers
Act.
Besides sweeping powers of search and arrest, the
legislation allows Indian forces to open fire, if deemed
necessary, to maintain public order in areas designated as
"disturbed areas".
India has placed in this category some parts of Nagaland,
where it says rebel groups operate from thick jungles of an
unfenced region that also spans the neighbouring states of
Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, which border Myanmar.
