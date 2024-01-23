While artificial intelligence is the talk of the café du commerce, it didn't take long for stock market operators to seize the financial windfall promised by these new technologies. As a result, Nasdaq and Euronext have created indices tailor-made to take advantage of the AI rally.

Euronext AI World (EAIWP)

Comprising over 100 stocks, this index is a broad brush. Unsurprisingly, it includes the American stalwarts, whether leaders or auxiliaries in the sector (Meta, Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Apple, Alphabet, Oracle, Micron, AMD, Palantir, Adobe, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Synopsys...), even if there are a few absentees (Super Micro Computer, Microsoft,...).There are also their Old Continent and Asian counterparts (Adyen, STMicroelectronics, Capgemini, Infineon, Renesas, Nokia), and a number of high-profile technology players (Dassault Systèmes, Fujitsu, Fortinet, Hitachi, Ericsson) who should also benefit from the trend.

More unexpected is the presence of major manufacturers (Daimler, General Electric, General Motors, Schlumberger, Siemens), which can be justified by the gains promised by AI in automation, research and data analysis.

Even more surprising is the addition of giants from the pharmaceutical (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi), catering (Chipotle Mexican Grill), defense (RheinMetall) and insurance (Tokio Marine) sectors. But the promises of AI are so vast, in both production and operations, that we could well add Abercrombie & Fitch or Manchester United plc to the list, and it probably wouldn't shock anyone.

The index, divided into GR (gross return) and NR (net return), boasts a 26% increase since its creation, and 5% since January 1.

Nasdaq CTA AI & Robotics (NQROBO)

The big American brother, also made up of 100 stocks and dedicated to robotics on the margins, is a little more concentrated on techs (+52%). In addition to the above-mentioned companies, there are pure players in the field and parallel sectors (C3.AI, Ciena, Emerson Electric, Luminar, NXP Semiconductor, Teradyne, Sony, Autodesk). Asian (Baidu, Seiko) and American companies are more heavily represented than European ones.

Industrials account for nearly 26%, and consumer discretionary takes no less than 8% of the index!

Here again, we note related industries that should also benefit from the AI trend in the long term, such as logistics (GXO), genetic research (Illumina), medicine and pharma (Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson), automotive technologies in the broadest sense (Mobileye, Gentex, Nio, Denso), e-commerce (JD.com), and entertainment technologies (Akamai).

The additions of the machinery (Deere&Co, Shibaura, AeroVironment, Cargotec) and orthopedic equipment (Stryker Corp) segments should correspond to the Robotics segment of the index.

While the index has fallen slightly since the start of the year (-23%), it has gained over 23% since January 1, 2023.

Nasdaq CTA AI Index (NQINTEL)

Smaller than its predecessor, with just 67 stocks, the Nasdaq CTA AI Index comprises a majority of similar stocks, with an even greater emphasis on technology (which accounts for 89% of the index). Like its aforementioned counterpart, it offers a notable weighting to telecoms players (between 4% and 5% for both indices).

Among the big tech names absent from the above index are Autodesk, Broadcom and Marvell tech, as well as France's STMicroelectronics.

More focused on growth stocks, and less geographically dispersed, it has gained 53% since January 2023, and is at breakeven this year.

The Nasdaq Global Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index (NYGBIG)

With 88 stocks, nearly 72% of which are technology companies, the NYGBIG has a special feature: over 15% of the index is dedicated to telecoms and networks (AT&T, BT group, Juniper, Nokia, Verizon).

The other major segment is consumer discretionary, with almost 7% of the index. These include Uber and Lyft in passenger transportation, Snap in social networking, DropBox, Extreme Networks, Pure Storage and Twilio in the cloud.

Also of note is the presence of an Indian company (Wipro), a Canadian bank (Toronto-Dominion), and a number of European companies (such as SAP).

Driven, like its peers, by the performance of the Magnificent Seven (Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, Nvidia), it also benefits from healthy cloud segments, hardware suppliers (such as Lenovo) and the Bitcoin rally (MicroStrategy).

It has gained over 74% year-on-year, and over 4% year-to-date, to top this comparative chart.