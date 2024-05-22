This week, we bring you a roundup of the indices that are at their ATH (All-Time High) and the locomotives behind these performances across the financial world, from Japan to the USA and Europe. But first, let's explore the notion of ATH for the uninitiated.
ATH, or All-Time High, is an essential term for investors, indicating that the price of a stock, an index or any other financial instrument has never been so high.
When a stock market index reaches its ATH, this often indicates that the country's economy (e.g. the S&P500 for the USA) is on a positive trajectory, which can translate into gains or capital gains for investors.
Returning to the financial markets, the main stock markets are enjoying a period of growth, surpassing the peaks reached at the beginning of the year. After a complicated April, the indices have managed to overcome the uncertainties linked to US monetary policy. This recovery is underpinned by the solid financial performances of major companies and a slowdown in certain economic indicators in the USA, raising hopes that the Fed will cut rates this year.
Europe is doing well
The Stoxx Europe 600 reflects the strength of key sectors such as finance, luxury goods, defense and healthcare in Europe. The financial sector is the main driver this year, with year-on-year growth of 29%. The industrial, technology and healthcare sectors also posted significant gains.
Among European indices, the OMX Copenhagen
stood out, with a 14% increase driven largely by Novo Nordisk
. In Italy, the MIB index climbed over 10% in 2024, supported by its major banks. The CAC 40
, with the support of its industrial and luxury goods companies, is aiming for 8300 points, while the German Dax is heading for 19000 points, thanks in particular to the performances of SAP and Siemens, which together account for over 20% of the index.
The podium of best performers is occupied by the Danish OMX (+16.4%), the Dutch AEX (+14.4%) and the Italian FTSE MIB (+12.8%).
Trends in European stock indices currently at ATH
America, the land of records
Wall Street is unstoppable, with the Nasdaq 100 setting a new record by surpassing its previous peak of 18,703 points by three points. The index, which has risen by 10.98% since the start of the year, is seen as an indicator of the health of the technology sector and investors' risk appetite. This upward trend reinforces the confidence of global market players. At the same time, the Dow Jones, the oldest of the major stock market indices, surpassed the 40,000-point mark for the first time since its creation, a sign of the strong growth of major US companies since the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500 also set a new record at 5325 points, despite high inflation and a still robust US job market. This upward trend can also be seen in the smaller-cap indices, such as the Russell 1000 and 3000 , which are catching up with their bigger brothers.
Trends in US stock market indices currently at ATH
Asia: Japan confirms its leadership
The Nikkei 225 , the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main index, also set new records since 1990, surpassing 38,000 points and peaking at its ATH of 40,000 points on March 18, and remains close to this level. This performance was driven by strong Japanese exports, aided by a weak yen, and good results from the financial and shipping sectors. At the same time, the Topix, which more accurately reflects Japanese companies, surpassed 2,800 points, a peak not reached since the speculative bubble of 1986. Over the year, the Topix gained over 27%, and the Nikkei over 26%.
For its part, the Indian NSE Nifty 50 index set a record by surpassing 75,000 points, while the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies exceeded5,000 billion for the first time, after reaching a market capitalization of 4,000 billion in 2023 and becoming the world's 4th largest financial center in terms of market capitalization.
Recent rises in India's stock market indices are partly attributable to the excellent performance of the metallurgical sector, boosted by high prices for industrial and precious metals such as gold. Accompanied by sustained economic growth in India, a favourable economic outlook for the current year, political stability, improving infrastructure, industrial robustness, corporate profitability demographics and the adoption of innovative technologies, this dynamic has led the country's stock market to surpass the capitalization of the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Trends in Asian stock market indices currently at ATH