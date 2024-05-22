This week, we bring you a roundup of the indices that are at their ATH (All-Time High) and the locomotives behind these performances across the financial world, from Japan to the USA and Europe. But first, let's explore the notion of ATH for the uninitiated.

ATH, or All-Time High, is an essential term for investors, indicating that the price of a stock, an index or any other financial instrument has never been so high.

When a stock market index reaches its ATH, this often indicates that the country's economy (e.g. the S&P500 for the USA) is on a positive trajectory, which can translate into gains or capital gains for investors.

Returning to the financial markets, the main stock markets are enjoying a period of growth, surpassing the peaks reached at the beginning of the year. After a complicated April, the indices have managed to overcome the uncertainties linked to US monetary policy. This recovery is underpinned by the solid financial performances of major companies and a slowdown in certain economic indicators in the USA, raising hopes that the Fed will cut rates this year.

Europe is doing well

