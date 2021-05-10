Log in
Indico Adds Key Executives to Guide Exponential Growth

05/10/2021 | 12:00am EDT
BOSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico, a provider of intelligent process automation for the intake, understanding, and automation of document-based workflows, today announced new additions to the company’s executive leadership. Following the company’s Series B at the end of 2020, Indico has continued to add to its Fortune 500 customer roster as well as doubling headcount in the first quarter of 2021. Today Indico announced the following key additions to the executive leadership team:

Mike Minelli, Senior Vice President Sales & Alliances

Mike Minelli will be the driving force behind Indico’s growing footprint in the nascent AI-driven business workflow intelligent process automation (IPA) space. Prior to joining Indico, Mike was the SVP Enterprise/Global Strategic Accounts at Automation Anywhere, a Series B cloud-native, AI-powered RPA (Robotic Process Automation) SaaS startup, where he led a team that delivered to their monumental sales growth. Mike brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience with a focus on cloud-based and AI-driven SaaS products. During his career, he has brought four startups to acquisition and has worked at world class technology companies, such as Salesforce, Opsware and Netscape. Mike has expertise in defining product-market fit, building world-class sales teams, and creating strong partnerships.

Mike Earley, Senior Vice President of Finance

In his role, Mike Earley will assume the responsibility for leading accounting and finance, and will focus on strategic initiatives aimed at driving growth and increasing Indico's enterprise value. Mr. Earley brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, strategic planning, investor relations, capital raising, treasury, and financial planning and analysis, along with demonstrated success in developing strategies to deliver revenue and EBITDA growth for private technology companies. He is an accomplished financial leader with more than 20 years of leadership experience and success working with both high-growth public and private companies.

“Indico is excited to have these seasoned professionals join the team. It is a critical but exciting time in our history, where we have just recently had a major platform release, secured $22 million in Series B funding and have invested heavily in staff to help us accelerate our growth,” said Tom Wilde, Indico CEO.

About Indico
Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/.

Media Contact for Indico
Kirsten Evans
Kirsten.evans@indico.io

 


Primary Logo


