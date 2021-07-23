Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indicted billionaire Thomas Barrack drops SPAC plans

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman, Colony Northstar, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) -Falcon Peak Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition firm of former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack, withdrew its initial public offering registration on Friday after he was charged with illegal lobbying.

The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which had filed for a $250 million IPO in March, did not give a reason for the cancellation of the IPO in a regulatory filing on the move. A Barrack spokesperson declined to comment.

Barrack, who chaired Trump's inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. He denied the charges through his spokesperson.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an IPO with the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public as result. They have become a popular alternative to a traditional IPO, though investor interest has cooled in recent weeks after some of the deals ended up performing poorly.

The canceled SPAC's sponsors were Falcon Peak Partners, Barrack's family office, and TI Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based investment firm founded by Ziad Ghandour. Barrack was named as the blank-check company's chairman, while Ghandour serves was its chief executive officer.

A TI Capital Management spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Barrack founded telecommunications infrastructure-focused private equity firm Colony Capital in 1991, which was rebranded as DigitalBridge Group Inc. He stepped down as DigitalBridge's chief executive in 2020 but remains a non-executive director.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pU.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns Congress on debt limit
RE
12:56pOil steadies on forecasts for tight supplies
RE
12:56pVodafone plans to launch additional share buy-back programmes this month
RE
12:54pFactbox-Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out
RE
12:48pBank of Canada to let staff clock in up to half their hours from home
RE
12:38pIndicted billionaire Thomas Barrack drops SPAC plans
RE
12:35pJUST DIAL : India's Reliance revenue rises 58% as oil and gas business recovers
RE
12:29pCorn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing
RE
12:27pDeal to create $22 billion German property giant stumbles
RE
12:25pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on megacaps, earnings strength
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS