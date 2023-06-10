STORY: Speaking on Saturday (June 10) at Georgia's state Republican convention, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival's presidential campaign.

There is no evidence to support Trump's allegations. The Justice Department maintains that all its investigative decisions are made without regard to partisan politics, and Biden has said he would not get involved in the Trump probe.

"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," Trump told the crowd of local party officials.

"This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice."

Calling it a "joke of an indictment," Trump told the audience in Georgia the prosecution would further bolster his support within the party, similar to how charges in New York in March over hush-money payments elevated his ranking in primary polls.

"The only good thing is it's driven my poll numbers way up."