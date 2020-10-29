Indie Advance :, "The Global Hub For Independent Musicians" Announces New Music Distribution Platform and Executive Board

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Business Veteran Tom Callahan, Founder and CEO of Indie Advance, announces new music distribution platform and executive advisory board.

Indie Advance makes an explosive foray into the world of DSP's with an exceptionally easy and friendly user interface, offering distribution to over 150 platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent, Tik Tok, Tidal and many more. The Indie Advance system pays out 100% artist earnings directly to each participant via a unique split payout feature, even if all contributors are not subscribed. The DIY, intuitive dashboard delivers back to the artist: music identification, fingerprinting, analytics, marketing reports, as well as unparalleled customer support. The system accepts high quality audio up to 192kHz 24 bit and will soon be available on native Android and iOS, with multiple language capabilities.

The cost for stand alone distribution is $24.99 a year for unlimited uploads to all DSP affiliates, with NO hidden costs. (For artists who purchase any of Indie Advance's services, unlimited distribution is included).

In addition to distribution services, Indie Advance is creating a buzz with their affordable marketing solutions, such as business strategies, education, Spotify play-listing, social media and fan base growth, sync pitching, contract reviews, and many other services. Our goal is to equip and encourage independent artists and bands to fully control their own musical destiny, leading to the creation of a "middle class", where they can sustain a quality lifestyle doing what musicians do…..CREATE! Indie Advance believes creating this ecosystem contributes to a more healthy and balanced industry, as we continue to move into a self-sustaining environment.

Indie Advance has assembled some of the best thought leaders in the music, tech, and business community from around the globe to join their advisory board. Offering their deep and highly regarded experience to the team, artists will now have access to expert guidance in several key verticals.

"The rapid growth of the indie market and the enormous amount of music being produced has made artist discovery and monetization that much more difficult. For a musician to connect with new fans and ultimately grow their brand, experienced guidance and support is necessary. Under one umbrella, IA offers everything an artist needs to navigate the complexities of the industry, from education and services, to world class distribution. We want musicians to feel like Indie Advance is their 2nd home." says Founder/CEO Tom Callahan.

"Indie Advance is one incredible platform and I am truly honored to call Tom Callahan both a colleague and a friend. Their vision is to offer the best artist friendly deals, with the best artist services.

"While furthering your career, you are keeping full rights to your music and in this day and age, that is the most important thing to always obtain. Indie Advance is for the DIY artist who is looking to maintain full creative control of their artist path, highly recommend this team."

-Tyler Boone, Musician and Entrepreneur

