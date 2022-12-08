Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks

MONTREAL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Negotiations on a deal to
protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in
addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the
majority of the world's remaining biodiversity, indigenous
advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal.
Indigenous participation is seen as key to reaching that
so-called "30-by-30" target within an ambitious new agreement to
halt further nature loss and degradation.
While indigenous groups account for about 5% of the world's
population, their lands safeguard about 80% of Earth's remaining
plant and animal species, according to the World Bank.
At least 40% of the world's remaining plant species are in
trouble. The global insect population is declining at an
unprecedented rate of up to 2% per year.
"This process around biodiversity needs to put indigenous
people at the center," said Dinamam Tuxa, a lawyer for Brazil's
largest indigenous umbrella group, the Articulation of
Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.
While indigenous groups in many countries have only limited
authority or recognition over their territories, they often rely
on these environments for their livelihoods - through
traditional hunting, fishing or harvesting materials from
forests such as honey, rubber sap or firewood.
But many of these territories are under increasing pressure
thanks to weak conservation laws in some countries and growing
demand for natural resources such as metals.
Indigenous groups have a range of concerns about the U.N.
summit negotiations. While some fear the 30-by-30 target could
be used to take away their land under the guise of conservation,
others have said the 30% goal is not ambitious enough.
Overall, groups agreed that any summit deal should deliver
more authority to indigenous people in deciding what happens on
their lands.
"The states must recognize and protect their rights," said
Aquilas Koko Ngomo, spokesperson for the National Alliance for
the Support and Promotion of Indigenous and Community Heritage
Areas and Territories in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"The good old ways of 'we decide what we want, and we don't
care what the indigenous want' is becoming more and more a thing
of the past," Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
said in an interview.
Canada on Wednesday pledged C$800 million ($589 million)
over seven years starting in 2023-24 for up to four
indigenous-led conservation initiatives that could collectively
protect up to 1 million square kilometres (386,000 square
miles).
The move would help Canada's strategy of roughly doubling
its protected land to meet the 2030 target. Yet clashes between
some First Nations communities and provinces over resource
extraction on land these groups want to protect remain
obstacles.
The First Nations community of Grassy Narrows in Canada said
it opposes what it calls proposed demands by Ontario to allow
logging on 20% of their land.
"We don't want them to just give us 80%, we want it all,"
said Grassy Narrows negotiator Joseph Fobister, of their
estimated 7,000-square-kilometre (2,700-square-mile) territory.
Fobister said Grassy Nations has asked Canada to protect the
land as part of 30-by-30.
Ontario was not immediately available for comment.
NOT AMBITIOUS ENOUGH
Indigenous and community groups also need more direct access
to financial backing to conserve land, said Gustavo Sanchez
Valle, president of the Red Mexicana de Organizaciones
Forestales Campesinas which supports indigenous and farmers
organizations in Mexico.
There have been early trials to give indigenous people in
countries between Mexico and Panama access to funding without
government involvement, he said on the sidelines of the event.
Some critics worry that the 30-by-30 target could be used to
erode indigenous rights under the guise of conservation. Such
fears were underlined in Africa in October, when a court in
Tanzania dismissed a case brought by Maasai villagers
challenging their eviction from ancestral lands near Serengeti
National Park.
Others, like Tuxa of Brazil and Ngomo of Congo argue that a
30% conservation target does not go far enough to ensure
nature's protection.
Brazil, for example, already designates more than 30% of its
territory as protected. Adopting a 30% target at the national
level could backfire, Tuxa said, in suggesting Brazil can open
more land to development.
"We want this target to be a lot more ambitious," Tuxa said,
declining to give an exact percentage.
($1 = 1.3582 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Jake Spring in
Sao Paolo; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)