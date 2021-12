Indigo Group S.A. sold its 50 percent stake in LAZ Karp Associates LLC, following its repositioning strategy to infrastructure markets

La Défense, 31 December 2021

Indigo Group S.A. sold its 50% stake in LAZ Karp Associates LLC, following its repositioning strategy to infrastructure markets

On 30 December 2021, Indigo Group's US holding concluded the sale of its 50% interest in LAZ Karp Associates LLC to its historical joint-venture partner LAZ Karp Partners LLC , consistently with the terms of the agreement signed on 27 September 2021. This disposal is aligned with the Group's strategy consisting in prioritizing markets where the Group holds a controlling position and sees opportunity to become a major infrastructure player. The proceeds from the sale provide Indigo Group with improved S&P financial ratios and enhanced liquidity to meet its future financing needs, and especially for its future developments in infrastructure projects. Following this transaction, the Group's operations in the United States are limited to the majority-owned Hudson Tea car park of 1,250 spaces located in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Serge Clémente, President of the Executive Board of Indigo Group, said: “I would like to thank our partners at LAZ Karp Partners and its CEO Alan Lazowski for our 15 years of exceptional partnership which has led to the fastest growing and second largest parking company in the country. The North American market remains at the heart of our strategy thanks to our wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada where we benefit from an excellent management team, a well-diversified portfolio, and new opportunities in adjacent services such as last mile services and EV charging.”

Indigo Group

About reported financial figures

To make its performance easier to understand and to improve its presentation, the Group presents operational figures (revenue, EBITDA, operating income) on a “Global Proportionate” (GP) basis, including the Group's share of joint ventures (mainly in the USA, Colombia, and Smovengo in France) as if they were consolidated proportionately and not under the equity method applied in accordance with IFRS when preparing the consolidated financial statements.

For more information on published financial and operational data, you can click on the following link: https://www.group-indigo.com/en/information-data/

About Indigo Group S.A.

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages c. 1.2 million parking spaces and related services in 11 different countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 47.5% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 33.2% by Vauban Infrastructure Partners, 14.4% by MEAG, 0.5% in treasury shares and the remainder by its management.

www.group-indigo.com

