STORY: Biden said China came up during the Camp David talks on Friday with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

At a joint news conference, Biden said the summit was not about China but that it "obviously came up" in the talks.

The Biden administration held the summit with the leaders of the main U.S. allies in Asia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a bid to project unity in the face of China's rise and nuclear threats from North Korea.

The three countries agreed to regular meetings with top leaders, foreign ministers and other top officials, and a new communication channel that Biden referred to as a "hotline." They agreed to "significant steps" to enhance security cooperation among them, including a commitment to consult each other in times of crisis.