Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia 2021 oil lifting at 660,000 bpd, missing target

01/12/2022 | 08:06am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil lifting, or ready-to-sell production, narrowly missed its target last year and fell 6.6% compared to 2020, energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Wednesday.

The country's oil lifting came in at 660,000 barrels of oil per day in 2021, Tasrif told a conference, falling just short of an earlier target of 668,000 bpd.

Compared to the year earlier, oil lifting fell from 707,000 bpd in 2020. Indonesia aims ro increase oil lifting to 703,000 bpd this year.

Meanwhile, gas lifting came at 982,000 bpd equivalent, slightly lower than the 983,000 bpd equivalent last year.

Indonesia has set a target for oil production to reach one million bpd by 2030, despite seeing declining output for at least five years.

Oil and gas lifting is expected to improve this year thanks to higher demand and newly discovered oil reserves, Tasrif said.

"We have a roadmap to optimise existing fields, (using) oil and gas recovery with Enhanced Oil Recovery, and massive new exploration," he said.

Indonesia in November put up for bids eight new oil and gas blocks with a total capacity of at least 500 million barrels of oil and 22 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Tasrif said these new blocks must be supported by a new government policy to attract large investors. He did not say what the policy would be. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 84.04 Delayed Quote.4.56%
WTI 0.49% 81.66 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic trading session at 6.3646 per dollar, strongest such close since dec. 14
RE
03:33aTrustpilot reports 24% rise in 2021 revenue
RE
03:32aDHL opens Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in Israel
RE
03:32aChina 2021 new yuan loans hit record high of 19.95 trln yuan
RE
03:30aIndonesia targets 663 million tonnes coal output in 2022 -minister
RE
03:29aJapan's govt to focus on innovation, not monetary policy, to help economy -minister
RE
03:28aChina's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017
RE
03:19aExclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
03:19aMorgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources
RE
03:16aGerman hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Gold miners in Mali see no immediate sanctions impact
3Trading update Upwards revision of FY 2021 outlook
4Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall
5Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts

HOT NEWS