Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on strong exports

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth
picked up last year, spurred by the removal of pandemic-related
restrictions and a global commodity boom that lifted exports to
a record high, even as growth slowed in the final quarter,
official data showed on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.31% in 2022,
Statistics Indonesia data showed, its best annual growth rate in
nine years, and faster than the 5.29% expected in a Reuters
poll.
In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product expanded 5.01%
on an annual basis, compared with 4.84% growth predicted by the
poll and 5.72% in the previous three months.
Indonesia removed most movement restrictions last year after
daily COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccination rates rose, driving
up household consumption. All remaining measures were lifted at
the end of the year.
The resource-rich country, a major supplier of thermal coal,
palm oil and nickel, also benefitted from soaring commodity
prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in
February.
