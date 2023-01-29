Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce
695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518
million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin
Tasrif said on Monday.
That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production
of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494 million, he said.
Production last year was higher than the production
target of 663 million tonnes despite an export ban at the start
of the year that caused some miners to hold back output and
heavy rain flow that disrupted activities.
Arifin expects that coal prices will remain elevated
this year after 2022's record prices caused by supply
disruptions from the war in Ukraine.
"Coal prices is expected to still hold up well in 2023
because of global energy (supply and demand) balance problems
that still needs some supports from coal," he told reporters.
Indonesia's government-set monthly coal benchmark price
peaked at $330.97 per tonne in October. It was $305.21 per tonne
this month.
Arifin also said the country consumed 10.45 million
kilolitres (kl) of biodiesel made from palm oil in 2022 and is
targeting 13 million kl of consumption this year.
The world's top palm oil producer is expected to
implement a B35 programme in February, which would mandate that
some diesel fuel contain 35% palm oil, up from 30% currently.
