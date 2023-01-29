Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister

01/29/2023 | 11:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday.

That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494 million, he said.

Production last year was higher than the production target of 663 million tonnes despite an export ban at the start of the year that caused some miners to hold back output and heavy rain flow that disrupted activities.

Arifin expects that coal prices will remain elevated this year after 2022's record prices caused by supply disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

"Coal prices is expected to still hold up well in 2023 because of global energy (supply and demand) balance problems that still needs some supports from coal," he told reporters.

Indonesia's government-set monthly coal benchmark price peaked at $330.97 per tonne in October. It was $305.21 per tonne this month.

Arifin also said the country consumed 10.45 million kilolitres (kl) of biodiesel made from palm oil in 2022 and is targeting 13 million kl of consumption this year.

The world's top palm oil producer is expected to implement a B35 programme in February, which would mandate that some diesel fuel contain 35% palm oil, up from 30% currently. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.31% 85.93 Delayed Quote.1.71%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
WTI -1.28% 79.363 Delayed Quote.0.75%
Latest news "Economy"
12:35aMarketmind: Breathe in
RE
12:34aOil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
RE
12:31aAsia thermal coal prices slip as China, India buy less: Russell
RE
12:27aIndia govt to announce a new 10-year paper as part of feb. 3 auc…
RE
12:27aChina's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in January
RE
12:21aUnder-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting
RE
12:19aSouth Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month
RE
12:17aINDIA RUPEE-Importers, custodial banks pull rupee down; Asian peers inch up
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks This Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush
2Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom
3China's 2022 smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade
4Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consum..
5ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : Extraordinary General Meeting

HOT NEWS