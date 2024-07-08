JAKARTA (Reuters) - The chair of Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee said on Monday that the country's budget deficit could reach 2.7% of gross domestic product in 2024, higher than the government's 2.29% target.

Said Abdullah, the committee chair, made the statement at the opening of a parliamentary hearing with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo to discuss the state budget as of June and its outlook until the end of the year.

Said also warned the government about the risk of lower tax revenue this year and suggested that it put on hold projects that had a smaller impact on economic growth.

