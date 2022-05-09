Log in
Indonesia April inflation at highest since 2017

05/09/2022 | 01:15am EDT
Traditional market in Jakarta amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumer price index in April rose 3.47% from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, the highest since December 2017 and slightly faster than the 3.34% estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Food, energy and air transport fares were the biggest contributors to April's headline inflation, said Margo Yuwono, Indonesia's statistics bureau chief. Inflation accelerated from 2.64% in March. The central bank has a target to keep inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and government-controlled prices, also rose to 2.60%, compared with 2.61% expected in the poll.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
