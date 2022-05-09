Indonesia April inflation at highest since 2017

Food, energy and air transport fares were the biggest contributors to April's headline inflation, said Margo Yuwono, Indonesia's statistics bureau chief. Inflation accelerated from 2.64% in March. The central bank has a target to keep inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and government-controlled prices, also rose to 2.60%, compared with 2.61% expected in the poll.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Jacqueline Wong)