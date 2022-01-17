Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 bln, well below forecast

* Dec imports at record high of $21.36 bln
* Dec exports at $22.38 bln as growth decelerates
* Jan coal export ban seen affecting trade balance
* 2021 trade surplus of $35.3 bln the biggest since 2007
JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus
narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the
lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities
slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on
Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade
surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic
supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of
commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber.
The December surplus was about a third of the $3.13 billion
forecast by economists polled by Reuters and was also much
smaller than the $3.51 billion recorded in November.
December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up
47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for
39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer
goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.
"This shows that economic activity is improving ...
including consumption," Margo Yuwono, the head of Statistics
Indonesia, told a news conference.
Meanwhile, export growth was 35.30% on a yearly basis
compared with the poll's expectation of 40.40% growth, with
shipments of coal to China slowing as Beijing ramped up domestic
output of the fuel.
The resource-rich country's total shipments in December were
worth $22.38 billion, the second highest on record for monthly
data after November's $22.84 billion.
Economists have warned that a ban on coal exports,
implemented since Jan. 1 to avoid widespread domestic power
outages, could shift Indonesia's trade balance to a deficit.
Coal exports make up about 14% of Indonesia's overall exports.
The ban has been eased for big miners that have met domestic
sales requirements, but is still affecting smaller miners whose
output accounts for up to 40% of Indonesia's total.
For the whole of 2021, Indonesia's exports reached a record
high of $231.54 billion, while imports totalled $196.2 billion.
The 2021 trade surplus of $35.34 billion was the biggest
since 2007.
