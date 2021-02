JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors arriving in Indonesia fell 88.08% in December on a yearly basis to 164,100, amid global coronavirus-linked restrictions on travel, data from the Southeast Asian nation's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

For the whole of 2020, foreign arrivals dropped 75.03% to 4.02 million visitors. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Himani Sarkar)