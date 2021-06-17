Indonesia Economic Prospects, June 2021 : Boosting the Recovery

The Indonesia Economic Prospects (IEP) is a bi-annual World Bank report that assesses recent macroeconomic developments, outlook and risks, as well as specific development challenges for the Indonesian economy. In doing so, the IEP aims to inform the public policy debate and is geared towards a wide audience, including the general public, the government, the private sector, civil society organizations, and other domestic and international stakeholders.

The IEP has two main parts. Part A highlights key developments in the Indonesian economy over recent months, and places these in a longer- term context. Based on these developments, and on policy changes over the period, the IEP regularly updates the outlook for Indonesia's economy. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the continued need for sound macroeconomic monitoring to help the economy weather the impact of the crisis. Part B provides an in-depth examination of selected economic and policy issues, and an analysis of the country's medium-term development challenges.

The IEP is a product of the World Bank Jakarta office. The report is prepared by the Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment (MTI) Global Practice team.

Part A of this edition of the IEP was prepared by Abdoulaye Sy (report lead), Indira Maulani Hapsari (real sector), Anthony Obeyesekere (fiscal sector) and Dwi Endah Abriningrum (external sector), Dara Lengkong, Ou Nie and Neni Lestari (financial sector), Josefina Posadas and Gra- cia Hadiwidjaja (labor market), Virgi Agita Sari, Rabia Ali, Bambang Suharnoko Sjahrir and Imam Setiawan (poverty) and Sara Giannozzi (social protection) and benefited from inputs and comments from Ralph Van Doorn, Francesco Strobbe, Ketut Kusuma, Achim Daniel Schmillen, Sailesh Tiwari and Somil Nagpal. The report also benefited comments from Ekaterina T. Vashakmadze, Ergys Islamaj and Daisuke Fukuzawa on behalf of the World Bank Chief Economist Office for East Asia and Pacific.

Part B was prepared by Maria Monica Wihardja, Anna O'Donnell, Wendy Cunningham, and Kate Anna Shanahan with inputs from Rinku Murgai, Abdoulaye Sy, Achim Daniel Schmillen, Habib Rab, Ririn Purnamasari, Josefina Posadas, Sara Giannozzi, Rythia Afkar, and Abror Tegar Pradana.

This report is a product of the staff of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development/the World Bank and is supported by funding from the Australian government under the Australia-World Bank Indonesia Partnership (ABIP).

The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this report do not necessarily reflect the views of the Executive Directors of the World Bank or the governments they represent, or the Australian government. The World Bank does not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this work. The data cut-off date for this report was May 31, 2021.

