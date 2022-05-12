Indonesia FX reserves drop to $135.7 bln at end-April -c.bank

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $135.7 billion by the end of April, compared
with $139.1 billion at the end of March, the central bank said
on Friday.
The decline was due to government foreign debt payments and
other foreign exchange needs "in line with an improvement of
economic activities", Bank Indonesia said, adding that the level
was equivalent to meeting 6.9 months of imports and sufficient
to support Indonesia's external stability.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)