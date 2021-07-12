Indonesia H1 budget deficit at 1.72% of GDP; H2 outlook clouded by coronavirus

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia's budget deficit at 2021's first half stood at 283.2 trillion rupiah ($19.50 billion), equal to 1.72% of GDP, a finance ministry presentation to parliament showed on Monday

* The government still expects a 5.7% of GDP deficit for the whole of 2021 despite additional spending on health, social assistance due to rising COVID-19 cases

* The ministry assumes a GDP growth of between 4.3% to 5.7% in the second semester, in line with the most recent 2021 growth forecast of 3.7% to 4.5%

* The assumption was based on tighter mobility restrictions for 4 to 6 weeks, with a third quarter growth between 4% to 5.4%

* As of June 30, the central bank had bought 120.83 trillion rupiah of government bonds in the primary market in its capacity as stand by buyer, and 8.6 trillion rupiah in the secondary market, a Bank Indonesia document to parliament showed ($1 = 14,525.0000 rupiah)