Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia H1 budget deficit at 1.72% of GDP; H2 outlook clouded by coronavirus

07/12/2021 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia's budget deficit at 2021's first half stood at 283.2 trillion rupiah ($19.50 billion), equal to 1.72% of GDP, a finance ministry presentation to parliament showed on Monday

* The government still expects a 5.7% of GDP deficit for the whole of 2021 despite additional spending on health, social assistance due to rising COVID-19 cases

* The ministry assumes a GDP growth of between 4.3% to 5.7% in the second semester, in line with the most recent 2021 growth forecast of 3.7% to 4.5%

* The assumption was based on tighter mobility restrictions for 4 to 6 weeks, with a third quarter growth between 4% to 5.4%

* As of June 30, the central bank had bought 120.83 trillion rupiah of government bonds in the primary market in its capacity as stand by buyer, and 8.6 trillion rupiah in the secondary market, a Bank Indonesia document to parliament showed ($1 = 14,525.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela; writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aShanghai steel futures scale 8-week peak on China RRR cut
RE
12:40aGSK : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $54.5
RE
12:39aSUPPLY STRUGGLES, NOT JUST DEMAND, ARE FUELLING LNG'S PRICE SURGE : Russell
RE
12:37aIndonesia H1 budget deficit at 1.72% of GDP; H2 outlook clouded by coronavirus
RE
12:32aHandful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions - study
RE
12:31aMalaysia end-June palm oil stocks rose 2.8% to 1.61 mln T - MPOB
RE
12:26aGold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Caution Likely as U.S. -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Caution Likely as U.S. Earnings Kick Off With Sky-High Forecasts
DJ
12:16aChina drafts new cyber-security industry plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares bounce as mood shifts, sentiment fickle
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - source..
3ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says
4HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY : South Korea's container squeeze throws expor..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : online store down for many users globally

HOT NEWS