Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia Jan-Sep crude oil lifting below target at 610,100 bpd

10/17/2022 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil lifting for the January to September period was 610,100 barrels per day (bpd), while gas distribution stood at 5,353 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), the upstream oil and gas regulator said on Monday.

Oil lifting came below the target of 703,000 bpd and gas lifting missed the 5,800 mmscfd target, regulator SKK Migas said.

The missed production targets this year were due to delays in major projects such as the Jambaran Tiung Baru (JTB) project and the Tangguh Train-3 LNG plant.

The JTB project was completed late last month, while Tangguh's expansion is expected to come onstream in the first quarter next year.

Investment in upstream oil and gas this year up to September was $7.7 billion, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto told reporters, off its target of $13.2 billion. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 92.25 Delayed Quote.21.47%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.98% 468.5409 Real-time Quote.12.55%
WTI 0.01% 86.164 Delayed Quote.13.61%
Latest news "Economy"
08:40aEU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
RE
08:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
08:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
08:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
08:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
08:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
08:03aUK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans
RE
08:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
08:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
08:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Marketmind: In Hunt we Truss
3Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
4France still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes..
5Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

HOT NEWS