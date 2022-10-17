Indonesia Jan-Sep crude oil lifting below target at 610,100 bpd

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil lifting for the January to September period was 610,100 barrels per day (bpd), while gas distribution stood at 5,353 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), the upstream oil and gas regulator said on Monday.

Oil lifting came below the target of 703,000 bpd and gas lifting missed the 5,800 mmscfd target, regulator SKK Migas said.

The missed production targets this year were due to delays in major projects such as the Jambaran Tiung Baru (JTB) project and the Tangguh Train-3 LNG plant.

The JTB project was completed late last month, while Tangguh's expansion is expected to come onstream in the first quarter next year.

Investment in upstream oil and gas this year up to September was $7.7 billion, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto told reporters, off its target of $13.2 billion. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)