JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate eased to 2.57% in January, roughly in line with market forecast and near the midpoint of the central bank's target range, data by the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a January annual rate of 2.55%, cooling from December's 2.61%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5% to 3.5% this year.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was 1.68% in January, below market's prediction of 1.76%. The December core inflation rate was 1.80%.

The statistics bureau said it has changed the base year for its calculation of the consumer price index to 2022, compared with its previous base year of 2018.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)