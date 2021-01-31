Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%

01/31/2021 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.55% annually in January, compared with an increase of 1.68% in December and against expectations for a 1.66% rise in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia's 2021 inflation target range is 2%-4%.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.26%.

January's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, was 1.56%, below December's 1.60%, but slightly higher than a forecast of 1.53%. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/01India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside
RE
01/31Hong kong judge finds former jpmorgan banker catherine leung not guilty of bribery
RE
01/31Growth in China's home prices to cool in 2021, sales flat
RE
01/31China's embattled HNA Group unit shares slump as creditors seek bankruptcy
RE
01/31Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals
RE
01/31Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting
RE
01/31Indonesia December foreign visitor arrivals fall 88.08%
RE
01/31Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%
RE
01/31Australia home loans surge in Dec, prices hit record highs
RE
01/31Grab upsizes debut term loan to $2 billion on strong investor demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 companies from 50- Blog

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ