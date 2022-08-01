Log in
Indonesia June foreign arrivals rise after pandemic curbs relaxed

08/01/2022 | 01:13am EDT
JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a jump in foreign visitor arrivals in June from a year earlier after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, data from Indonesia's statistics agency showed on Monday.

There were about 345,400 foreign visitors in June, up from 16,700 in the same month a year ago, as public activities resumed, Margo Yuwono, the head of Statistics Indonesia, said

For the January-June period, Indonesia recorded a rise in foreign visitor arrivals to 743,210, compared with 72,180 in the same period of 2021.

However, arrivals remained far below the number in January-June of 2018 and 2019, when around six million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country each year. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
