Indonesia June foreign arrivals rise after pandemic curbs relaxed

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a jump in
foreign visitor arrivals in June from a year earlier after an
easing of COVID-19 restrictions, data from Indonesia's
statistics agency showed on Monday.
There were about 345,400 foreign visitors in June, up from
16,700 in the same month a year ago, as public activities
resumed, Margo Yuwono, the head of Statistics Indonesia, said
For the January-June period, Indonesia recorded a rise in
foreign visitor arrivals to 743,210, compared with 72,180 in the
same period of 2021.
However, arrivals remained far below the number in
January-June of 2018 and 2019, when around six million foreign
visitors came to the Southeast Asian country each year.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman
Editing by Ed Davies)