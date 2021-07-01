Log in
Indonesia June inflation slows to 10-month low

07/01/2021 | 12:22am EDT
Traditional market in Jakarta amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased to a 10-month low in June amid stricter coronavirus curbs following a surge in COVID-19 cases, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The June consumer price index climbed 1.33% on an annual basis, the lowest rise since August 2020 and compared with a 1.41% gain expected in a Reuters poll. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.68%.

However, the annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile prices, accelerated to 1.49% from May's 1.37%. The poll had forecast 1.43%.

The headline inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has stayed below the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% since mid-2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened domestic demand.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Edited by Ed Davies & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
