Indonesia, Malaysia commit to biodiesel mandates despite higher prices

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Top palm oil producers
Indonesia and Malaysia remain committed to their mandatory
biodiesel programmes despite higher prices of the feedstock to
reach green energy goals, senior officials said on Thursday.
Indonesia and Malaysia use palm oil as blending for
biodiesel, with Indonesia since early 2020 using a mandatory B30
- a biodiesel containing 30% of palm-based fuel - the highest
mandatory mix in the world, to slash imports of diesel fuel.
Indonesia's palm-based fuel programme "will not stop at
B30", Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Airlangga
Hartarto, told a virtual industry conference.
He said Indonesia was working to use palm oil in its diesel
fuel, gasoline, and jet fuels.
Indonesia is currently running test flights using jet fuel
mixed with palm oil and conducting various trials to use it to
produce other fuels, as well as planning road tests on a 40%
palm-based biocontent.
"Commitment of using palm as biofuel material will boost
Indonesia to achieve energy security and a (renewable) energy
mix target of 23% by 2025," Airlangga said.
Renewables currently make up about 11% of Indonesia's energy
mix.
Airlangga also called for stronger collaboration between
palm oil producing countries to coordinate their biodiesel
programmes.
Rival Malaysia is also committed to maintaining and
expanding its own biodiesel programme after pandemic-related
delays, its Plantation Industries and Commodities minister,
Zuraida Kamaruddin, said at the same event.
"Despite the high price of palm oil the government is
committed to maintain the biodiesel blending ratio and planning
to introduce the high blend of biodiesel, like the B30, later,"
she said.
Malaysia's palm oil benchmark has gained about 30%
so far this year amid sluggish output from the two top
producers, Indonesia's earlier export restrictions and impacts
of the war in Ukraine.
Malaysia plans to implement its nationwide adoption of the
B20 (20% palm oil component) palm oil biofuel programme by the
end of 2022, its palm oil board said in January.
The mandate to manufacture B20 for the transport sector was
introduced in January 2020 but delayed by coronavirus movement
curbs.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe
Writing by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)