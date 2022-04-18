Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia March exports, imports hit record highs amid commodity boom

04/18/2022 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker drives a reach taker vehicle past stacks of containers at the IPC Containter Terminal of Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports hit record highs in March amid rising commodity prices due to the impacts of the Ukraine war, helping the resource-rich country book a wider-than-expected trade surplus, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

March exports from Indonesia were worth $26.5 billion, up 44.36% on a yearly basis and beating a 23.83% prediction in a Reuters poll.Imports were up 30.85% to $21.97 billion, more than the 18.30% rise seen in the poll.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $4.53 billion surplus last month, the largest since October and far greater than the poll's forecast of a $2.89 billion surplus.

Prices of Indonesia's top export products, such as coal, natural gas, palm oil, tin and nickel - which were already high due to recovering demand - surged further in global markets in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Moscow calls its action a "special operation" to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities.

Most of the increase in coal exports were bought by China, India and the Philippines, but shipments to European countries such as the Netherlands, Italy and Germany also rose, statistics bureau head Margo Yuwono said.

High commodity prices also affected imports, as Indonesia is a net oil importer and a major buyer of wheat and soybean.

The statistics bureau also recorded an increase in imports of meat, fruits and pharmaceutical products, some of which it said may be due to rising demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began in early April.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aJapan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers to scale 3-week high
RE
02:00aTech stocks drag Indian shares lower; Infosys hits 8-month low
RE
01:59aIndia's COVID infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths
RE
01:56aIndonesia March exports, imports hit record highs amid commodity boom
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aAuthorities report multiple explosions in ukraine's lviv, dnipro…
RE
01:49aSri Lankan stock market closed for second straight week
RE
01:47aMexican president's electricity overhaul defeated in Congress
RE
01:45aChina's csi real estate index down 4%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
2Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lo..
3Infosys shares slump 9% as Q4 profit misses street view
4Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces the Extension of the Capital Com..
5China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Vol..

HOT NEWS