Indonesia Nov foreign arrivals dip slightly from Oct, recovery continues

01/02/2023 | 12:32am EST
JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors to Indonesia in November fell slightly from the previous month to about 657,300 but more than quadrupled from a year earlier, when pandemic restrictions slowed global travel demand, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The November figure tracked a similar pattern in previous months with a sharp rise from about 150,600 visitors in the same month in 2021. In October Indonesia recorded about 678,900 foreign arrivals.

Indonesia started to ease its COVID-19 travel curbs early last year.

In January-November, Indonesia recorded 4.58 million foreign visitors, more than triple the 1.39 million in the same period in 2021. That compares to about 16.1 million recorded for the full year in pre-pandemic 2019. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS