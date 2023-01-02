Indonesia Nov foreign arrivals dip slightly from Oct, recovery continues

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors to Indonesia
in November fell slightly from the previous month to about
657,300 but more than quadrupled from a year earlier, when
pandemic restrictions slowed global travel demand, data from the
statistics bureau showed on Monday.
The November figure tracked a similar pattern in previous
months with a sharp rise from about 150,600 visitors in the same
month in 2021. In October Indonesia recorded about 678,900
foreign arrivals.
Indonesia started to ease its COVID-19 travel curbs early
last year.
In January-November, Indonesia recorded 4.58 million foreign
visitors, more than triple the 1.39 million in the same period
in 2021. That compares to about 16.1 million recorded for the
full year in pre-pandemic 2019.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Martin Petty)