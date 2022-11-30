Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased in November but stayed above the central bank's target range for the sixth consecutive month amid rising food prices and higher transportation fares, official data showed.

The headline annual inflation rate eased to 5.42% in November, compared with 5.71% in October and 5.50% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Bank Indonesia's inflation target range is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, edged lower to 3.30% from 3.31% in October. The Reuters poll had expected a rate of 3.40%. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)