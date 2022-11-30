Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target

11/30/2022 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased in November but stayed above the central bank's target range for the sixth consecutive month amid rising food prices and higher transportation fares, official data showed.

The headline annual inflation rate eased to 5.42% in November, compared with 5.71% in October and 5.50% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Bank Indonesia's inflation target range is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, edged lower to 3.30% from 3.31% in October. The Reuters poll had expected a rate of 3.40%. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11/30New home prices in China fall further in November - survey
RE
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico
RE
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
RE
11/30India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
RE
11/30Modi's home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India's leader
RE
11/30Copper jumps to 2-week high on weak dollar, China reopening hopes
RE
11/30Dollar/yen down 1% to 136.75…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna exec says COVID trials improved diversity recruiting
2Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
3Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
4China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
5Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes

HOT NEWS