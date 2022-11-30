Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased
in November but stayed above the central bank's target range for
the sixth consecutive month amid rising food prices and higher
transportation fares, official data showed.
The headline annual inflation rate eased to 5.42% in
November, compared with 5.71% in October and 5.50% expected by
analysts polled by Reuters. Bank Indonesia's inflation target
range is 2% to 4%.
The annual core inflation rate, which excludes
government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, edged
lower to 3.30% from 3.31% in October. The Reuters poll had
expected a rate of 3.40%.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette
Christina Munthe
Editing by Ed Davies)