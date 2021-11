The annual inflation rate in September was 1.60%. Bank Indonesia's target range is between 2% and 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, edged up to 1.33% in October from 1.30% the previous month. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.36%.

