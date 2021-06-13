Log in
Indonesia Pertamina says fire at refinery extinguished

06/13/2021 | 05:48am EDT
Dark smoke rises from state's energy firm Pertamina during fires at its refinery in Cilacap

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state oil firm Pertamina said on Sunday it had extinguished a fire at its refinery in Cilacap, Central Java, and supplies were not impacted.

The fire broke out on Friday near the bundwall area and benzene containers. Television footage showed a large blaze and smoke rising from the refinery, which Pertamina said has 200 oil tanks and has a processing capacity of 348,000 barrels a day.

Pertamina official Djoko Priyono said in a statement that the fire had been extinguished on Sunday morning and a cooling process was underway.

"Everything is in a good condition and extinguished," he said, adding that supplies of LPG and fuel were not impacted.

A Pertamina spokesperson said that an internal investigation into the cause of the fire was being carried out.

This was the second recent fire at a Pertamina refinery after one in March at its facility in West Java.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 72.6 Delayed Quote.40.00%
WTI 0.93% 70.787 Delayed Quote.45.60%
