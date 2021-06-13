Indonesia Pertamina says fire at refinery extinguished

The fire broke out on Friday near the bundwall area and benzene containers. Television footage showed a large blaze and smoke rising from the refinery, which Pertamina said has 200 oil tanks and has a processing capacity of 348,000 barrels a day.

Pertamina official Djoko Priyono said in a statement that the fire had been extinguished on Sunday morning and a cooling process was underway.

"Everything is in a good condition and extinguished," he said, adding that supplies of LPG and fuel were not impacted.

A Pertamina spokesperson said that an internal investigation into the cause of the fire was being carried out.

This was the second recent fire at a Pertamina refinery after one in March at its facility in West Java.

