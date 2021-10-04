Tuesday, 21 September 2021 - Dibaca 1388 kali

MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

PRESS RELEASE

NUMBER: 336.Pers/04/SJI/2021

Date: 21 September 2021

Indonesia Provides New, Renewable Energy Training for Nepal and Madagascar

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR) and the Ministry of State Secretariat organize a learning event titled "Training on Rural Electrification through Micro Hydro, Solar PV, and Waste to Energy" which is held under the platform of South-South Triangular Cooperation on Renewable Energy (SSTC RE).

The virtual training will be held for three days, from September 21st to September 23rd, 2021, and is aimed to strengthen ties with friendly countries in the new, renewable energy development. There are 50 participants, i.e. 10 people from Indonesian, 17 from Madagascar, and 23 from Nepal. All participants have experience and background in the energy sector.

"In our effort to develop renewable energy, one of the key supporting aspects is to build human resource capacity as what we are conducting through this training," said Head of Center for Human Resource Development on Electricity, New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (PPSDM KEBTKE) of the Ministry of EMR, Laode Sulaiman, during the training's opening ceremony on Tuesday (21/9).

The development and use of renewable energy call for appropriate regulations and action plans, which are supported by capacity building through research and development activities.

"PPSDM KEBTKE has played a key role in the competency development through training and certification programs. As the technology advances, PPSDM KEBTKE has the experience to provide services in virtual training and certification," Laode continued.

The SSTC on Renewable Energy is a forum to exchange information on renewable energy between the involved countries, including to discuss good practices and challenges, identify implementation gaps, and look for innovative solutions towards a stronger partnership for sustainable development. The September training is a flagship program of SSTC Indonesia, and is funded by the Indonesian-German project on the Strengthening of Capacities for Policy Planning for the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Indonesia and in the Global South (GIZ SDGs SSTC).

The multi-country collaboration of the SSTC RE will be continued until March 2023, and covers several strategic renewable energy areas such as mini-grids, off-grids, and the use of renewable energy. The activity series has adopted multi-sectoral approaches such as Public-Private Partnership and gender mainstreaming in renewable energy.

"The partnership fosters the spirit of Leaving No One Behind, and in this first training, 32% of the participants are females. Hopefully, the already good representation level will increase in the coming activities," said Zulazmi, Principal Advisor of GIZ Indonesia SDGs SSTC.

During the training, participants will learn about and be introduced to the regulations on solar power systems, small hydropower plants, and waste-to-energy management in Indonesia. The training instructors come from PPSDM KEBTKE, PT Gerbang Multindo Nusantara, and the Faculty of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of Bandung Institute of Technology.(IY)

Head of Bureau of Communication, Public Information Services, and Cooperation

Agung Pribadi (08112213555)



