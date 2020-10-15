Log in
Indonesia Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens

10/15/2020 | 12:21am EDT

JAKARTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports fell in September at a slower-than-expected pace, while the trade surplus widened, signalling improving global demand, according to official data on Thursday.

Exports were down just 0.51% on an annual basis to $14.01 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 7.20%, on support from shipments of farm products.

Imports fell 18.88% to $11.57 billion, less than a tumble of 22.40% expected by the poll.

September's trade surplus was $2.44 billion, up from $1.98 billion expected in the poll and the August figure of $2.33 billion. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


