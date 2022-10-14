Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Indonesia Sept trade surplus seen at $4.8 billion as exports slow - Reuters Poll

10/14/2022 | 05:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on a ship carrying containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus likely remained elevated in September, albeit below the level recorded in the previous month, amid a slowdown in export growth, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The resource-rich nation has been enjoying an export boom on the back of high commodity prices, which has boosted its economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

The September trade surplus is seen at $4.84 billion, narrower than the previous month's $5.76 billion, according to the median forecast of 12 economists.

Export growth is seen at 27.91% annually, slower than August's 30.15%, while imports are seen up 31.48% on a yearly basis, versus 32.81% in August.

Indonesia is a major exporter of coal, palm oil, nickel, tin and other commodities. Analysts have warned moderating commodity prices, at a time when imports are rising due to an improving domestic economy, may reduce its trade surplus in the remainder of 2022.

"We saw a correction in CPO (crude palm oil) prices, even though coal prices were stable" last month, said Irman Faiz, an economist with Bank Danamon, who predicted a $4.4 billion September surplus.

(Polling by Veronica Khongwir & Anant Chandak in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 93.81 Delayed Quote.20.37%
WTI -0.59% 88.374 Delayed Quote.15.72%
