JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Trade Ministry is planning to revise the domestic market obligation rules for palm oil to potentially change the prices for the portion and types of product sold to the local market, director Bambang Wisnubroto said on Monday.

Under the 'domestic market obligation' (DMO), palm oil producers have to sell a portion of their output to the local market at a capped price in order to gain export permits, so as to ensure the supply of affordable cooking oil for Indonesians.

Bambang did not provide further details, but said the ministry aims for a revision to this rule to be issued this week.

Export quotas are currently set at four times the volume of palm oil that companies have supplied locally under the DMO scheme, with extra allotments given to companies that sold in smaller household-friendly sizes instead of bulk.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Mair)