Indonesia Trade Surplus Narrowed in January

02/15/2021 | 12:06am EST
By Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed in January, as exports fell from the previous month.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.96 billion in January, compared with $2.10 billion in December. A poll of analysts by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a $1.70 billion surplus.

Last month's trade surplus was an improvement, as the country recorded a trade deficit in the same period last year, Indonesia's statistics head Suhariyanto said. The country recorded a trade surplus with the U.S., India and the Philippines in January.

Indonesia's exports rose 12.2% from a year earlier to $15.30 billion, driven by the non-oil and gas segment. Exports declined 7.5% from the previous month.

Imports fell 6.5% from a year ago to $13.34 billion in January. The country's imports dropped 7.6% from a month earlier, weighed by lower demand for machinery and mechanical equipment.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the economy contracting for the first time in more than two decades in 2020. Southeast Asia's largest economy shrank 2.07% last year, its first annual contraction since 1998. The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has crossed 1.2 million, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 0005ET

