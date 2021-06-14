Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia aims to sell only electric-powered cars, motorbikes by 2050

06/14/2021 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New cars are parked at the IPC Car Terminal in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to sell only electric cars and motorcycles by 2050 to replace vehicles powered by combustion engines, the country's energy minister said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to reduce its carbon emissions.

All motorcycles sold from 2040 will be electric-powered, while all new cars sold from 2050 will be electric vehicles (EVs), Arifin Tasrif said.

In the past decade, the world's fourth-most populous country sold on average 6.5 million motorcycles per year and about 1 million cars.

"We don't have any policy to stop (usage) of internal combustion engine, just the utilisation of electric vehicles, with incentives," said Dadan Kusdiana, director general of renewables at the ministry.

The country had more than 15 million cars and 112 million motorcycles on its roads as of 2019, data from Indonesia's automotive industries association showed.

Indonesia has grappled with choking air pollution in urban areas, with the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta consistently ranking among the region's most polluted cities.

A move towards EVs also supports Indonesia's ambitious plans of becoming a global hub for production, as the country ramps up processing of its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore used in lithium batteries.

Indonesia's homegrown ride-hailing giant, Gojek, in April said that the company would make every car and motorcycle on its platform an EV by 2030.

Jakarta also announced a target this year to make the country carbon-neutral, including a plan to retire all coal powered plants by 2056.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aPhilippine police chief warns vote buying in 2022 polls may go digital
RE
05:02aPhilips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks
RE
05:02aTESLA  : World stocks scale another peak as await Fed signal
RE
04:59aAmerican duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan
RE
04:59aDRESS TO IMPRESS : Ted Baker says formal wear back in demand
RE
04:55aTurkish lira outperforms, EM forex index slips
RE
04:53aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS  : Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of June 1, 2021
PU
04:51aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS  : Broad Money Supply as of June 1, 2021
PU
04:49aFTSE Opens Higher as Oil Stocks Rise
DJ
04:41aIndonesia aims to sell only electric-powered cars, motorbikes by 2050
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
2Bitcoin jumps after Musk says Tesla could use it again
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4Philips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks
5CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS : CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, re..

HOT NEWS