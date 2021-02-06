Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved China's
Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for its elderly population,
the country's food and drugs authority (BPOM) said in a letter
to state-run pharmaceutical company Bio Farma seen by Reuters on
Saturday.
The letter showed that Bio Farma has approved the vaccine
for those aged 60 and above after 'taking into account the
emergency situation".
Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task
force, confirmed the authenticity of the letter, as did a Bio
Farma spokesman.
A BPOM spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The Southeast Asian country gave Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine
its first emergency use approval outside China as the world’s
fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Maikel Jefriando; writing by
Fathin Ungku; editing by Jason Neely)