Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the entry of
travellers who have been in eight African countries and extend
quarantine times for all arrivals to curb the spread of the new
Omicron coronavirus variant, officials said on Sunday.
The ban extends to people who have been in South Africa,
Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or
Nigeria in the past 14 days.
Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs,
will not be affected.
The restriction takes effect on Monday and will be evaluated
every two weeks, senior ministers told a news conference.
"Omicron has spread to more countries, so to respond to
these developments, today the government wants to carry out the
following policies," coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan
said.
Indonesian citizens entering Indonesia from the listed
African countries and Hong Kong will also now have to quarantine
in designated facilities for 14 days, Luhut said.
All other travellers entering the country will have to
quarantine for seven days compared to three days previously, he
added.
The variant - identified first in South Africa, but also
detected in Europe and Asia - is potentially more contagious
than previous variants, although experts do not know yet if it
will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other
strains.
