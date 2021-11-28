Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant

11/28/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries and extend quarantine times for all arrivals to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, officials said on Sunday.

The ban extends to people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.

Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs, will not be affected.

The restriction takes effect on Monday and will be evaluated every two weeks, senior ministers told a news conference.

"Omicron has spread to more countries, so to respond to these developments, today the government wants to carry out the following policies," coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

Indonesian citizens entering Indonesia from the listed African countries and Hong Kong will also now have to quarantine in designated facilities for 14 days, Luhut said.

All other travellers entering the country will have to quarantine for seven days compared to three days previously, he added.

The variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is potentially more contagious than previous variants, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by William Mallard, Frances Kerry and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : 1.4 million people sit China's civil servant exam
PU
08:16aIndonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant
RE
07:57aEmirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights
RE
07:28aCryptocurrency exchange Coinstore enters India despite pending curbs on trade
RE
07:24aDUTCH HEALTH MINISTER : Possible there are more cases of omicron covid-19 variant in the netherlands
RE
07:19aDutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers from S.Africa
RE
07:19aDutch health institute reports 13 cases of omicron coronavirus variant found in netherlands
RE
07:19aDUTCH HEALTH AUTHORITIES : 13 passengers on flights from south africa test positive for omicron variant anp news
RE
06:51aSwiss voters look set to back COVID-19 response plan
RE
06:38aGerman retail suffers at start of crucial Christmas season
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers fro..
2Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers
3Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
4Amazon asks India antitrust body to revoke Reliance-Future deal approva..
5Macau arrests 11 people for alleged illegal gambling and money launderi..

HOT NEWS