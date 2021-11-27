Log in
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document

11/27/2021 | 11:08pm EST
JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the arrival of travellers who have been in eight African countries, to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, an official document showed on Sunday.

Indonesia, home to popular tourist island Bali, will not allow people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.

The restriction takes effect on Monday, the document says.

Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs, will not be affected by the ban. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by William Mallard)


