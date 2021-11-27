Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the arrival
of travellers who have been in eight African countries, to curb
the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, an official
document showed on Sunday.
Indonesia, home to popular tourist island Bali, will not
allow people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia,
Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past
14 days.
The restriction takes effect on Monday, the document says.
Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs,
will not be affected by the ban.
