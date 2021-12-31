Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic supply worries- media

JAKARTA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia has banned coal exports
in January due to concerns over low supplies for domestic power
plants, local media reported on Saturday, citing a letter sent
by the energy ministry.
The Southeast Asian country is the world's biggest exporter
of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020.
Its biggest customers are China, India, Japan and South Korea.
Indonesia has a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO)
policy whereby coal miners must supply 25% of annual production
to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a maximum
price of $70 per tonne, well below current market prices.
In the letter cited by local media Kumparan, the ministry
instructed that all coal at harbours should be stored to supply
power plants and independent power producers (IPP).
"The export ban will be evaluated and reexamined based on
the stock realisation of coal for PLN's power plants and IPP,"
the letter said.
Ahmad Zuhdi Dwi Kusuma, an industry analyst at Bank Mandiri,
said the ban would push global coal prices higher in coming
weeks as stockpiles decrease, adding Indonesia's customers may
turn to Russia, Australia, or Mongolia.
"In the midst of this global uncertainty, the market often
seeks the safest partners," he said.
Putera Satria Sambijantoro, an economist at brokerage Bahana
Sekuritas, said that Indonesia's economic growth may have
resulted in a higher electricity and coal consumption forecast
than earlier projections.
The ministry and PLN did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment, while the Indonesian Coal Miners
Association said it would issue a statement regarding the export
ban.
In August 2021, Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34
coal mining companies it said failed to meet domestic market
obligations between January and July last year.
Indonesia is among the top 10 global green house gas
emitters and coal makes up around 60% of its energy sources.
In recent years, Indonesia has exported about 30 million
tonnes of coal in the month of January.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Stanley
Widianto; Editing by Kim Coghill)