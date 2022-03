A Reuters poll had expected a $1.66 billion surplus after the country reported a $930 million surplus in January.

Exports rose 34.14% on a yearly basis to $20.46 billion, compared with the poll's 37.32% forecast. Imports were up 25.43% to $16.64 billion, well below the poll's 40.04% prediction.

