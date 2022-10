Exports were up 20.28% on a yearly basis to $24.80 billion, compared with a 27.91% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports increased 22.02% to $19.81 billion, compared with the poll's 31.48% growth expectation.

The poll had expected a $4.84 billion surplus in September.

