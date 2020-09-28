Indonesia c.bank asks lawmakers to delay institutional reforms to 2021

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank
governor on Monday urged parliament to put regulatory reform off
until next year while the country deals with the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo spoke at a
parliamentary hearing, saying he has been asked to weigh in on a
government plan to strengthen the financial sector, including by
giving the bank a new mandate on supporting economic growth.
Parliament's legislation committee is separately drafting a
revision to the Central Bank Act to overhaul BI's operations, a
move analysts say could undermine the central bank's
independence and prolong pandemic-triggered debt monetisation.
"We're in a difficult economic condition. Why don't we focus
on tackling the current condition (and) preventing the recession
from spreading," Warjiyo said.
"This doesn't mean the current institutional setting does
not need to be strengthened, but maybe next year is a better
year to do some rearrangements," he said.
Strengthening the financial regulatory structure required
looking at multiple regulators and not just BI, Warjiyo said.
Also, if supporting economic growth is added to BI's
mandate, then "in practice we have already done that," he said.
He said the central bank's independence must be maintained
to preserve investor confidence in Indonesia.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is set to enter a recession
this year due to the pandemic, its first since the Asian
financial crisis of 1997-1998.
BI has resorted to unconventional policies to weather the
pandemic's fallout, such as pledging to purchase nearly 400
trillion rupiah ($27 billion) of government bonds while
relinquishing interest payments, and cutting interest rates four
times.
Warjiyo said if BI does not meet its targeted bond purchase
this year due to the government underspending on its health and
social budget, the plan could be carried over to next year.
BI has bought 183.48 trillion rupiah in bonds under the
scheme so far. Warjiyo said BI's balance sheet may see a 21
trillion rupiah deficit in 2021 due to the so-called
"burden-sharing" scheme.
