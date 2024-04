JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank has continued to intervene in the foreign exchange market, said the head of its monetary department, Edi Susianto, as the rupiah earlier on Tuesday hit its lowest level since October last year.

The rupiah weakened 0.31% against U.S. dollar on Tuesday at 0330 GMT to 15,935. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)