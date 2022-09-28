Advanced search
Indonesia c.bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official

09/28/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pressure on Indonesia's rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year.

Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank's monetary management department, told Reuters in an interview BI would prioritise policies that support the market mechanism and he sees no need for capital controls. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
