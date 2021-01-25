Indonesia c.bank governor predicts signs of inflationary pressure in Q4

* BI to drain excess liquidity once it decides to tighten
policy
* BI has room for more cuts, but focus is on bank lending
rates
* BI expected to buy less government bonds in 2021 vs 2020
JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said
early signs of inflationary pressure might be seen in the fourth
quarter, but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates
in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) would begin unwinding its loose monetary
policy when inflation, especially the core inflation rate, picks
up due to rising economic activity, Warjiyo said in a briefing
with senior editors.
The December core inflation rate was 1.6%, while the
headline inflation rate was 1.68%, compared with BI's 2%-4%
target range.
"To be honest if you ask me what is the impact of monetary
and fiscal expansion on inflation, it's very difficult to gauge
in the current condition because the pandemic factor is very
important," Warjiyo said.
Other things being equal, the governor said he expected
"early signs" of inflationary pressure to emerge in the fourth
quarter, adding "we still have time to support economic growth."
BI cut interest rates by a total of 125 basis points and
pumped more than $50 billion of liquidity into the financial
system last year, including by buying government bonds directly,
to help the economy weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its exit policy from monetary stimulus would start with
mopping up excess liquidity through monetary operations and
increasing required reserve levels, while interest rates would
stay low until policymakers deemed there was a risk of high
inflation, the governor said.
BI expects Southeast Asia's largest economy to grow within a
range of 4.8% to 5.8% this year, rebounding from a forecast
contraction of 1% to 2% in 2020.
Warjiyo reiterated BI has room to cut rates further, but its
focus was currently on strengthening the transmission of its
past monetary easing to banks' lending rates by encouraging more
transparency.
The central bank is expected to buy less government bonds
this year than it did in 2020, he said, even though investor
appetite in recent government bond auctions has been weak.
This year, BI has bought 25.9 trillion rupiah ($1.85
billion) of bonds in the primary market so far, about a fourth
of total domestic auction sales.
($1 = 14,020.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Angie Teo; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)